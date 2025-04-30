Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,328 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 350,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 121,369 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 40.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 263,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 181.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 176,445 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

EVH opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley purchased 55,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $497,577.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 762,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. This trade represents a 7.81 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Holder purchased 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $25,517.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,584 shares in the company, valued at $658,548.72. The trade was a 4.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

