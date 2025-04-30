Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $130,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,779.45. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $450.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

