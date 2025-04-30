Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $132,418,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $102,467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,733,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

