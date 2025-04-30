Marshall Wace LLP Sells 231,118 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,118 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of Green Dot worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 310,492 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 660,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 380,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 132,553 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

