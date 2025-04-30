Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 780.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Masimo worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Masimo by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $194.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

