Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Materialise by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 1,589.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Materialise by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Price Performance

Shares of MTLS opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $307.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.58. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Materialise had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

