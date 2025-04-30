Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 603,084 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,077,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 603,084 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $894,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

