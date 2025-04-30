MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $309.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.39. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on MaxCyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

