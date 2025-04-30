Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Position Reduced by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 573,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,677,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $637.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average is $127.04. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total value of $2,602,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,887.67. The trade was a 32.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Featured Articles

