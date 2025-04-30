MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $81,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

MGM opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

