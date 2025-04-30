Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $234,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $394.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.89.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

