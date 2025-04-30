Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Quartz Partners LLC

Quartz Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Quartz Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.89.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $394.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.02 and a 200-day moving average of $411.02. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

