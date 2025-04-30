Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA stock opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

