Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Apple from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.31.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $211.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.06. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.11 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Analysts expect that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

