MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $84,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.06. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $171.10.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

