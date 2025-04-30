Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 33,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Nel ASA Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment manufactures hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles, such as cars, buses, trucks, and other on-road vehicles.

