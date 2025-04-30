Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,954,000 after acquiring an additional 99,885 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,187,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 16,773.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 479,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,627,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.47, a current ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $401.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

