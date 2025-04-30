Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NHS. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 139,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,519 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

