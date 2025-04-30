New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1,929.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 937,331 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at $2,608,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 124,599 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,988.80. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

