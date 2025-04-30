NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. This trade represents a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

