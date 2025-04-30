NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,309,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 281,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,787,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,395,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $211.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.26 and a 52 week high of $366.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

