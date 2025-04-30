News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Holdings Lifted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in News were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of News by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in News by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.26.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

