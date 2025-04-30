NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.420 EPS.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE NREF opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.34. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 280.30, a current ratio of 280.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.27%.

NREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

