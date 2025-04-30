Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.73. 6,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 2,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Nifty India Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

Nifty India Financials ETF Company Profile

