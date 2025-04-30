Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
NMR opened at $5.61 on Monday. Nomura has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.20 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
