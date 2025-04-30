Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Stock Up 0.7 %

NMR opened at $5.61 on Monday. Nomura has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.20 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomura Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.