Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Novavax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

