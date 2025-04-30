Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $51.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

