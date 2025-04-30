NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.3% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,450,975,000 after buying an additional 14,636,057 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,394,224,000 after buying an additional 13,406,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

