Oppenheimer Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $322.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.22.

POOL stock opened at $293.90 on Monday. Pool has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $395.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 21.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,455,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

