Organigram (TSE:OGI) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.60. 64,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 228,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Organigram Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.97. The company has a market cap of C$197.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

About Organigram

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

