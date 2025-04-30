Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 155,147 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,330.09. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

