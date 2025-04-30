PBF Energy (PBF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.49) per share and revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. PBF Energy has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.35%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,757,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,996,812.04. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 567,000 shares of company stock worth $12,845,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

