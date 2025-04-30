Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 16.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,334,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $21,874,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.11 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.06.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.31.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

