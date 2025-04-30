PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Performance

MFDX stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $327.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.72. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $34.55.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

