PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $217,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 245,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 97,655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 348,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,025.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,513.08. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $268.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Citigroup lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

