PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,720 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of PPL worth $85,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PPL alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 41,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,758,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 3,731,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 882,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,192,000 after buying an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,668.26. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 90.08%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.