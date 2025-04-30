Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Stake Lessened by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.05% of Premier Financial worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Premier Financial by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.