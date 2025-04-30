Probe Gold (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Trading 4.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 38,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 44,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Probe Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

