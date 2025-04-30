Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $84,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,418,000 after buying an additional 43,936 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,000.72. This represents a 18.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,403. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

