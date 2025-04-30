ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYU opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 2.13.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

