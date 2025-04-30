Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,100 shares, an increase of 199.5% from the March 31st total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.0 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

Shares of QUBSF opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Qantas Airways has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

