Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,100 shares, an increase of 199.5% from the March 31st total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.0 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
Shares of QUBSF opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Qantas Airways has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.
About Qantas Airways
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qantas Airways
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.