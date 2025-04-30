Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 34,947 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Sanmina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after purchasing an additional 243,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $91.12.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,520. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $979,853.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,975.90. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,682 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.