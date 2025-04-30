Red Wave Investments LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.31.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.11 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

