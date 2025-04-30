Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 44.36 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $828.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.15. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RWT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

