Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 171,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 385,099 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 932,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 220,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 154,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 255,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 90,522 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $190.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

