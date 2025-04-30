ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $19,302,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.60. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.49.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

