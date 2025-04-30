REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

REV Group Stock Up 0.7 %

REVG stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

