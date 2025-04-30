Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Position Increased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMTI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 134,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.62. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder Larson Family Inve Irrevocable purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,527,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,890. This trade represents a 1.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $11,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

