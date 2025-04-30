Roth Capital Has Negative View of MAG Silver FY2026 Earnings

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

