Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $30.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 123.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

